Talasani condemns BJP workers attempt to lay siege Kavitha's house

Hyderabad: Accompanied by TRS MLAs Maganti Gopinath and Danam Nagender, and other TRS leaders, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday met TRS MLC K Kavitha at her residence in Banjara Hills.

The Minister expressed solidarity with Kavitha after BJP, BJYM and BJP Mahila Morcha workers tried to lay siege her house on Monday evening after BJP MP Parvesh Verma and former BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that the TRS MLC had a role in Delhi liquor policy scam.

Speaking to the media, Talasani said that it is not right in democracy to barge into the residence of a political leader based on false allegations. "Can BJP leaders walk outside freely if TRS indulges in attacks," he asked.

Talasani said that he stopped the TRS activists from staging a protest in front of the BJP office in retaliation. "Our TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) did not taught us to take revenge," he mentioned.