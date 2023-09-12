Live
Just In
Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurates two Basti Dawakhanas in Secunderabad contonment
Telangana Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Minister Srinivas Yadav has announced that the state government will establish Basti Dawakhanas to provide healthcare services to the underprivileged population. Inaugurating two basti dispensaries, a women's health center, and a primary health center in the cantonment constituency, he emphasized the government's focus on the medical sector.
The minister clarified that government dispensaries are being developed with significant financial investment to benefit the public. He highlighted the establishment of health centers for women to prioritise their healthcare needs. These centers offer free medical services, medicines, and tests. He also mentioned the positive transformation of government hospitals since the formation of Telangana state.
The minister further stated that basti dispensaries are being established in slums where there is high concentration of economically disadvantaged individuals. The program was attended by corporation chairmen Errolla Srinivas, Gajjela Nagesh, Cantonment BRS candidate Lasya Nandita, party leaders, activists, and others.