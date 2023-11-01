Talasani Srinivas Yadav says welfare schemes will fetch victory to BRS

Live
- Men's ODI WC: South Africa dominates New Zealand for massive 190-run win
- Foreign nationals, injured Palestinians arrive in Egypt as aid to Gaza across Rafah increases
- Delhi govt may stop construction work if AQI remains above 400
- Total value of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation down to just Rs 0.1 lakh crore: RBI
- Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ to release a day prior overseas
- IIT Guwahati startup develops robots to help clean petroleum tanks
- The History of National Author’s Day
- Interactive session on Outdoor Comfort and Heat
- ‘Master Chef India’: Nambie Jessica surrenders her safety power card to present dish to Chef Marco
Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the Sanath Nagar MLA candidate, expressed confidence in the development and welfare programs implemented by the Telangana state government over the past 10 years.
He believes that these initiatives will lead to the BRS party winning again and achieving a hat-trick. During a door-to-door campaign in areas like SRT, Muslim Basti, and Bapu Nagar in Amirpet, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav received a warm welcome from the people. He highlighted the development that has taken place in Sanath Nagar constituency under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR and himself.
The minister assured the residents that their needs and problems have been identified and addressed through various development works. He also mentioned specific issues such as the construction of roads and drainage lines in Bapu Nagar and the allocation of space at the ESI graveyard as per the residents' wishes. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav acknowledged the support and love shown by the people during the campaign and promised to continue working for the constituency's development.
He criticized the opposition for their lack of attention to the people's problems and stated that they are only seeking votes during elections. The minister also condemned the alleged knife attack on Dubbaka MLA candidate, MP Kota Prabhakar Reddy, and called it a malicious act aimed at inciting violence in a peaceful state.
