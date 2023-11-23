Live
- Akasa Air starts its daily flight to Port Blair
- Gola Gumbaz would get Unesco heritage site tag ; Minister
- Anganwadi workers mobiles not recharged since three years
- Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari Movie OTT Platform and Date Confirmed
- Farmers earning income from pisciculture amid drought
- Daily Forex Rates (23-11-2023)
- AP High Court to continue hearing Naidu's bail plea in IRR case tomorrow
- Global demand for oil, gas set to peak by 2030: IEA
- Eating beef, dairy can boost immune system to fight cancer: Study
- Silkyara tunnel: Rescue op likely to complete today; V K Singh, Dhami in Uttarkashi
Just In
Talasani Srinivas Yadav says will come back to power again
We will come back to power and will continue development and welfare, said Minister Thalasani Srinivas Yadav.
Sanathnagar MLA candidate, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav conducted door to door campaign in Ramgopal Peta Division despite rain. He said that development and welfare programs were done only after the formation of Telangana and opined that government wants people from all walks of life to be happy
He called on the people not the be deceived by the parties that come only during the elections.
