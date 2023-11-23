  • Menu
Talasani Srinivas Yadav says will come back to power again

We will come back to power and will continue development and welfare, said Minister Thalasani Srinivas Yadav.

Sanathnagar MLA candidate, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav conducted door to door campaign in Ramgopal Peta Division despite rain. He said that development and welfare programs were done only after the formation of Telangana and opined that government wants people from all walks of life to be happy

He called on the people not the be deceived by the parties that come only during the elections.


