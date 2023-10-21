Live
Just In
TALU District Vice President calls for govt action
Telangana Agricultural Labor Union’s District Vice President, P Srinu Naik, has raised pressing questions for the government, seeking immediate action on crucial issues affecting labourers in the region.
One of the primary concerns voiced by Srinu Naik is the release of pending employment funds for workers employed under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He emphasised the urgency of disbursing these funds, stating that they should have been released weekly since June.
He highlighted the challenges faced by laborers who are currently grappling with the issue of pending bills, even during the festival season. To alleviate the plight of these workers, he urged the government to establish medical kits at their workplaces and provide a substantial insurance facility of Rs five lakh in the unfortunate event of a labourer’s demise while on duty.
Furthermore, Srinu Naik urged an extension of the minimum working days to 200 and an increase in daily wages. Drawing a comparison with the central government’s decision to provide a four per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to its employees, he questioned why the pending wages of guaranteed workers in the rural employment sector were not being settled.