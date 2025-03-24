TANA representatives invite CM Revanth Reddy to 24th TANA conference in Michigan

Representatives of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and extended a formal invitation for him to attend the 24th TANA Conference. The event is scheduled to take place in Michigan from 3rd to 5th July.

The TANA Conference is a prestigious gathering of the Telugu diaspora in North America, celebrating Telugu culture, heritage, and community achievements. The representatives requested the Chief Minister’s presence to strengthen ties between the Telangana government and the global Telugu community.

Revanth Reddy acknowledged the invitation and appreciated TANA’s efforts in promoting Telugu language and culture on an international platform.