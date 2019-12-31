Tandur: Amenities assured at bus stations

Tandur: RTC Regional Manager Vara Prasad visited Tandur bus depot on Monday. He spoke to drivers and conductors and enquired if they had any problems that needed to be addressed. He said a total of 145 hired buses would be provided to Parigi, Tandur and Vikarabad bus depots.

"Old buses would sent to scrap. Drinking water facility and wash rooms will be provided to passengers. Rest rooms will be set up for women employees. Steps are being taken to relieve women employees from duty before 8 pm," he added. Depot Manger Shekar and officials from engineering department were present.