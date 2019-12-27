Tandur: EVMs not to be used for civic polls?
Highlights
Officials said that ballot papers would be used in municipal elections this term, unlike in the past when electronic voting system was put to use.
Tandur: Officials said that ballot papers would be used in municipal elections this term, unlike in the past when electronic voting system was put to use. "About 300 ballot boxes were brought to municipal office here on Thursday.
Officials are gearing up for making arrangements for the elections. It is learnt that wards and municipal chairman candidates' reservations details would be out by January 4, 2020.
