Tanguturi Anjaiah: A Man of the People

Tanguturi Anjaiah, the name reverberates with the echoes of Andhra Pradesh's political landscape. Rising from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of power, his story is not just that of a leader but of a man who wore his heart on his sleeve. Born on August 16, 1919, in Bhanoor village of Medak district, Anjaiah’s life was one of resilience, humility, and a deep rooted connection to the people. This feature reflects upon his journey from a daily wage worker to the seventh Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, shedding light on the struggles, controversies, and triumphs of his remarkable life.

A Leader of Simplicity: The People's Chief Minister

Despite his political setbacks, Anjaiah remained a beloved figure. His simplicity and sincerity endeared him to the public. Even when facing opposition from within his party, including accusations of inefficiency, Anjaiah commanded an immense following. His public appearances were marked by enormous crowds, and even on the eve of his resignation, he was cheered by 30,000 supporters, a testament to his popularity.

His administration wasn’t devoid of achievements either. Anjaiah was responsible for significant reforms, including conducting the first ever direct elections for Panchayati Raj bodies and municipalities. Under his leadership, Andhra Pradesh witnessed its first kidney transplant surgery, and Hyderabad’s Buddha Purnima Project Authority was conceptualised, leading to the iconic Buddha statue on Hussain Sagar lake.

A Humble Beginning: From 4 Annas to Political Power

Tanguturi Anjaiah’s early life was steeped in hardship. He studied at Sultan Bazar High School but was forced to abandon further education due to financial constraints. The young Anjaiah soon found himself working for a meagre daily wage of 4 annas (24 paisa) at Hyderabad Allwyn, a reflection of the economic adversities he faced. But these early struggles ignited a fire within him, propelling him towards the cause of social justice, which became the bedrock of his political ideology.

Anjaiah's rise from the factory floors to a trade union leader exemplifies his indomitable spirit. He championed the rights of workers, building a rapport with the labour force and, eventually, carving his path into the political realm. His journey was not just one of personal success but of a relentless fight for the downtrodden, a legacy that still echoes through the corridors of Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Ministerial Tenure: The “Airbus Cabinet” and Beyond

In October 1980, Anjaiah assumed the mantle of Chief Minister after being nominated by the Indian National Congress, replacing Marri Chenna Reddy. His tenure, however, was far from ordinary. Dubbed the "Airbus Cabinet," his administration boasted an unprecedented number of ministers, nearly 60 or 72 members at one point, surpassing even the Union government. Anjaiah defended this vast cabinet as a strategy to ensure equal development across the state's regions, but critics viewed it as a sign of political patronage.

His tenure also saw the emergence of political stalwarts like Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy and N. Chandrababu Naidu, whose ascent would shape Andhra Pradesh's future political narrative. Anjaiah was a mentor to many, including P. Janardhan Reddy, and played a significant role in their rise.

Shadows of a Misunderstood Identity

Anjaiah's identity was often a subject of debate, particularly regarding his caste. Some claimed that he belonged to the toddy tapper community, while others argued he had aligned himself with the powerful Reddy caste to secure political alliances. His grandson, Abhishek Reddy, asserted that his real name was Ramakrishna Reddy. Yet, beneath this controversy lay the essence of a man who transcended labels—his true identity was shaped by his deeds, not his birth.

Despite the whispers of controversy, Anjaiah's politics resonated with those marginalised by society. His voice was one for the people, a beacon for backward communities and Dalits who found strength in his leadership. His struggle against caste based discrimination showcased the complexity of Indian politics, where caste often overshadowed character.

The 1982 Rajiv Gandhi Incident: A Fall from Grace

The fateful year of 1982 would mark a turning point in Anjaiah's career. Rajiv Gandhi’s infamous visit to Begumpet airport led to a public confrontation that sealed Anjaiah’s fate. Having organised an extravagant reception for Gandhi, the Chief Minister found himself at the receiving end of Gandhi’s wrath, who was unimpressed by the pomp and ceremony. The episode, where Rajiv allegedly called Anjaiah a ‘buffoon,’ left the latter humiliated and reportedly in tears. This incident marked the beginning of the end for Anjaiah, and soon after, he was asked to resign.

The event was not just a personal blow but a political misstep for the Congress Party. It became a rallying cry for the newly formed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) under N.T. Rama Rao, who championed the cause of “Telugu self respect” in the 1983 elections. The affront to Anjaiah became a symbol of the Congress's disconnect with the people, paving the way for the TDP’s historic victory.

The Gentle Giant of Andhra Pradesh: A Personal Note

Anjaiah was a devoted husband and father, survived by his wife, T. Manemma, and their five children. Even after his death in 1986, his family remained an integral part of Andhra Pradesh's political fabric, with his wife serving two terms as Secunderabad MP and MLA from Musheerabad.

Legacy and Tribute: A Life Immortalised

T. Anjaiah’s legacy continues to be honoured in the city he served. In 2006, Lumbini Park in Hyderabad was renamed T. Anjaiah Lumbini Park, and a statue of the former Chief Minister was unveiled by Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. His contributions to healthcare, education, and social welfare are still remembered, with institutions like the Tanguturi Anjaiah Memorial Hospital standing as a tribute to his work.

As we reflect on the life of Tanguturi Anjaiah, we are reminded of the power of simplicity, the strength of humility, and the enduring legacy of a man who, despite his trials, remained steadfast in his commitment to the people. His life was a reflection of the resilience and aspirations of millions like him, people who rose from poverty, fought against the odds, and left an indelible mark on society. His journey from a labourer earning 4 annas to the highest office of the state is a story of hope and perseverance.

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Him Today

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tribute to the late Tanguturi Anjiah, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, on the occasion of his death anniversary. The CM visited the memorial site to honour Anjiah's contributions to the state and to reflect on his legacy.

During his visit, Revanth Reddy expressed deep respect for Anjiah, acknowledging his pivotal role in the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh. "Tanguturi Anjiah was a visionary leader whose dedication to the welfare of the people and commitment to development are still remembered today," he stated. The Chief Minister explained the importance of remembering such leaders who have shaped the state’s history.

CM Revanth Reddy reiterated his government's commitment to carrying forward the values and principles that Anjiah stood for, aiming to create a more inclusive and prosperous Andhra Pradesh.