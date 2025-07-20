  • Menu
Tansen to hold Royal Kitchen Food Festival

Hyderabad: Tansen, Hyderabad’s distinguished haven for northwest frontier cuisine, will organise Royal Kitchen Food Festival from July 24 to 26. The...

Hyderabad: Tansen, Hyderabad’s distinguished haven for northwest frontier cuisine, will organise Royal Kitchen Food Festival from July 24 to 26. The festival revives the nostalgic flavours of India’s colonial past, bringing to life cherished Anglo- Indian recipes and abroad railway carriages.

Director Ohri’s group Amar Ohri said that every dish created by the group carries a spirit of a story, the warmth of tradition and the joy of bringing people together.

