Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi: A Respectful Remake That Falls Short of Expectations

Kondaveeti Prashanti (Eesha Rebba) was never in control over her choices in life. Her parents arranged her marriage to Ambati Omkar Naidu (Tharun Bhascker) who is a well-known fisherman who is based in Dhawaleshwaram of the East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. Prashanti quickly adjusts to her husband's world, but gradually begins to realize the real personality of his. The next chapter will form the rest of the movie.

Plus points:

Tharun's first appearance in the part of idol, and he steps into the part without vacillation. He is a master at portraying the character, with a Godavari- like accentuation that seems natural.

Eesha Rebba is suitable to play her part in a serious manner, but she does not overstate it, which is a good thing for her character. Scenes featuring Tharun and Tharun, particularly the interval block, as well as the corridor that follow and the final scene are excellently executed.

Brahmaji is also a comedian during om shanti shantihi film review. The other cast members complement their characters very well. Cinematography in some scenes gives the film a clean appearance.

The filmmakers are betting on a tale that many Telugu viewers have seen through the OTT release of the Malayalam film. Although there was a lot of expectation for a fresh take on the film, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is too faithful to the original film, scene-by-scene with only some minor adjustments between scenes.