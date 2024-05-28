  • Menu
Target population survey begins in Burda pet
A health screening camp was organized in Ganji Pet SC Colony under the Jogulamba Gadwal District Urban Health Center Burda pet.

Gadwal: A health screening camp was organized in Ganji Pet SC Colony under the Jogulamba Gadwal District Urban Health Center Burda pet. The District Program Coordinator visited the screening center. The camp provided screenings for BP (blood pressure), sugar levels, and oral, breast, and cervical health for 40 people.

The coordinator emphasized the importance of checking the quality of screenings, gathering comprehensive details from attendees, and educating the public about the target population and related diseases.

The District Program Coordinator emphasized that everyone above 30 years of age in each household must undergo screening. The screening process involves recording details in an offline register initially, followed by conducting the screening online.

The coordinator mentioned that the district and state teams will also visit these screening camps. Additionally, all attendees should be linked to the portal. Urban Health Center ANM Jyoti, Supervisor Abraham, and ASHA activists participated in the program.

