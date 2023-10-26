Tarun Ghulati, the Indian-origin politician confident of becoming 1st London Mayor

Hyderabad: Drawing inspiration from Rishi Sunak, the first Indian-origin United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, the investment banker turned politician Tarun Ghulati who is in London’s 2024 Mayoral race promised to further strengthen the bond between India and the UK.

Tarun is running as an Independent for Mayor of London and is widely expected to emerge as a front-runner. Being an Indian native is banking largely on the subcontinent’s diaspora, he has remained a citizen of the UK for two decades. He is confident of getting the support of not only Asian-origin citizens but also British natives, besides the European and African diaspora. “I am absolutely delighted to announce my candidature for the forthcoming London Mayor elections 2024 from India, my Janma Bhoomi.

I want to take advantage of synergistic opportunities across all the nations whose diaspora call London home. I will be visiting several nations to strengthen the living bridge that weaves the unique and beautiful fabric of London. To this aim, I can not think of a better place than Hyderabad to kickstart my campaign. Hyderabad is a truly global, cosmopolitan, and culturally rich city with a very robust startup ecosystem. I am meeting the captains of the industry across India besides government representatives and officials,” he said while speaking to the media at Press Club, Somajiguda along with Karuna Gopal, BJP National Incharge of Women Policies and Research.

Tarun, who served in HSBC as an International Manager went on to become a non-executive Vice Chairman. As a co-founder and co-chair of the India Startup Festival, he provides a launch pad for countless startups across the globe.

He emphasised that the Free Trade Agreement between India and UK will unlock opportunities to ensure greater efficiency and innovation in production, increased economic development, and enhanced living standards thereby leading to overall economic growth. “As London Mayor, I wish to see increased cohesiveness between countries whose diaspora live in London, by building people-to-people and business connections. I will build a thriving London, do away with barriers to growth, and ensure the safety of all citizens.

The Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) will be scrapped totally; no congestion charge will apply over weekends and holidays, review 20mph speed limit zones and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs). I wish to see visible policing across all the boroughs and police stations restored where crime rates are high. Affordable housing will be a key strategy,” he added.

Welcoming Tarun’s ‘bold step’, Karuna Gopal felt that someone with Indian roots like him truly ‘fits the bill’. “Tarun has all the experience and attributes strengthened by his Hindu values to make a fabulous London Mayor. Tarun Gulati as London Mayor can ensure full advantage is taken of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

India is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for investments due to its focus on ease of doing business, improving infrastructure, large and growing consumer market, sizable skilled and young workforce, and commitment to economic reform. Gulati will help facilitate mutual business interactions and indeed strengthen the India and UK relationship,” she felt.