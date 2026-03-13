Task Force busts ganja racket in Secunderabad

The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Secunderabad Zone Team, alongside the Chilkalguda Police, conducted a special operation and apprehended seven persons in Chilkalguda for illegal possession of contraband ganja. Authorities seized 11.530 kg of ganja, valued at approximately Rs 4.38 lakh. The arrested individuals include drug peddlers Subhash Mishal, Pabitra Bira, and Bapun Bidika, all hailing from Odisha, as well as consumers Chimala Jethin, Aditya Kamble, Das Vamshi Krishna, and Sankili Mahesh. A further suspect, Malli, remains absconding in Odisha.

According to the police, the accused were clandestinely indulging in the illegal transportation, possession, and sale of ganja to city users to secure quick financial gains. The peddlers transported the contraband to Hyderabad and attempted to sell it near the Secunderabad Railway Station.

Acting on specific information, the police successfully apprehended the three peddlers and four consumers opposite the Railway Quarters in Chilkalguda while they were in possession of the drug. The investigation continues to trace the source of the supply and other potential buyers.