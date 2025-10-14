Task Force nabs six habitual property offenders

In a significant breakthrough, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone Team, Hyderabad, apprehended six habitual property offenders and one juvenile for a string of two-wheeler and mobile phone thefts spanning multiple city commissionerates.

The crackdown resulted in the detection of six cases across Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad. Police recovered a stolen TVS NTORQ scooter, ten mobile phones of various brands, and a passenger auto used in the commission of the crimes. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 7 lakh.

The arrested individuals include habitual offenders Mohammed Sajid (also known as Umlikatta Sajid), Shaik Abdul Waseem, Aslam Bin Barawas, Mohd Shahzad, Mohd Muqeed (also known as Muqeet), Sohail Mohiuddin, and one juvenile. The accused, who worked as auto drivers, plumbers, salespeople, and students, reportedly resorted to organised theft to support their extravagant lifestyles.

A-1 to A-4 reportedly formed a gang that targeted commuters in autos, stealing mobile phones by diverting passengers’ attention in and around Rachakonda and Cyberabad. Meanwhile, A-5, A-6, and the juvenile carried out two-wheeler thefts within Chikkadpally and Saroor Nagar police station limits.

The team successfully detected and linked six property cases across LB Nagar, Hayath Nagar, Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Chikkadpally, and Saroor Nagar police stations. Furthermore, law enforcement executed one conviction warrant and four long-pending Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against these offenders for previous crimes, including those related to theft, robbery, and attempted murder.

The South-East Zone Task Force, led by Inspector S Saidababu, executed the arrests based on technical analysis and local intelligence. All apprehended individuals were handed over to the respective local police stations, and judicial remand is being pursued. Law enforcement officials reiterated their commitment to tackling property crime and urged citizens to remain vigilant, especially when using public transport. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on habitual offenders under the direct supervision of Addl Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) Ande Srinivasa Rao.