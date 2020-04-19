Task force police seize 12 tonnes of PDS rice, arrest two

The Task force police have arrested two people for illegally procuring rice distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS) and transporting it to Karnataka. The police seized 12 tonnes of PDS rice, a van and a trolley from them.

The arrested identified as Mohammed Moshin Qureshi (32), a resident of Shastripuram and S Ramanjaneyulu (26) from Kandikalgate in Uppuguda. The duo befriended PDS rice sellers and hatched a plan to sell the rice to the people known him in Karnataka at higher prices.

The government has procured high amount of PDS rice to distribute 12 kg each to white ration card holders due to the lockdown. Qureshi and Ramanjaneyulu bought the rice from cardholders at a low price and loaded it in an auto trolley to transport it to Karnataka.

On a tip-off, the police seized the rice and arrested the duo. They were later handed over to Chatrinaka police for further action.