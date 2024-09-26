Task Force swoops down on Nizam Club, FMC, unearths violations

Hyderabad: After targeting the city’s popular restaurants, hotels, and other eateries, the Task Force of the food safety department of Telangana conducted raids at well-known clubs in Hyderabad to ensure safe and hygienic dining environments. Inspections were carried out at Nizam Club and Fateh Maidan Club, where several hygiene violations were found, including the presence of a live cockroach in the kitchen.

In response to numerous complaints regarding unhygienic conditions, stale food, and the presence of insects in food items, food safety officers intensified their inspections across the city. The officers covered a range of establishments from bakeries to restaurants, pubs, and ice cream parlors, uncovering violations related to expired food products, adulteration, and other illegal practices.

On Tuesday, the Task Force inspected clubs located in the Abids area. At Nizam Club, food officers discovered unhygienic conditions, including a live cockroach in the kitchen, water seepage from the ceiling above the grinding area, clogged drains, and stagnant water. Additionally, beetle infestation was found in wheat flour and urad dal. Food items were stored covered but unlabeled, and synthetic food colors were present in the kitchen. Cosmetic rose water was being used in pudding preparation. Notably, the club was operating without a valid FSSAI license, and essential documents such as Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers, Pest Control Records, and a Water Analysis Report for the RO water used in food preparation were unavailable.

At Fateh Maidan Club, L B Stadium, officers observed greasy walls, uneven floors with broken tiles, and open dustbins lacking proper lids. Food handlers in the kitchen were found without haircaps, aprons, and gloves. Furthermore, there were no Medical Fitness Certificates or Water Analysis Reports for the RO water used in food preparation. Semi-prepared food stored in the refrigerator was uncovered and improperly labeled, and the FSSAI license was not displayed prominently. Windows without insect-proof screens were also noted.

The officers also inspected local paan shops, discovering major violations, with many operating without valid FSSAI registration. Establishments such as Shree Maharaja Pan & Dry Fruits, Surabhi Pan Mahal, Pakwan Pan Shop, Bhavani Pan Shop, and Jolly Pan Shop were found to be operating without valid FSSAI registration, with a lack of dustbins and poor hygienic conditions. Food handlers were again observed without haircaps, gloves, and aprons, and necessary medical fitness and pest control certificates were missing.

The Food Safety Department of Telangana has advised all food establishments to comply with Schedule 4 requirements of the FSS Rules & Regulations, 2011, to ensure established hygiene and sanitary conditions.