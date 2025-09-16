TATA demands govt to clear pending scholarships and fee reimbursements

Asifabad: Even after two years of Congress government in the State, scholarships and fee reimbursements to college students have not been released so far, leading the student’s education suffer, said Telangana Adivasi Tribal Association(TATA) State General Secretary Poosam Sachin. The TATA district committee meeting was held at the district office under the chairmanship of District President Korenga Mala Sri. Speaking on the occasion, Sachin said that Rs 7,000 crores are pending across the State.

As a result, private colleges are observing a bandh from Monday. The TATA fully supports this bandh and demands that the government take the initiative to release fees immediately and prevent the bandh.

Similarly, it was stated that daily wage workers working in ashram schools and ST post-matric hostels across the State have not been paid for the last seven months. He said that although roads have been sanctioned for tribal villages, the Forest Department has not given permission for the construction of roads.

He suggested that the Forest Department should immediately give permission and see how the roads are constructed for tribal villages, and that public representatives should work for it. He expressed his concern that the primary schools run by the Tribal Welfare Department have reached a dilapidated state, the condition of schools in Marepalli in Kagaznagar mandal, Belagam Gonduguda in Asifabad mandal is dire, and that a situation has arisen in which the school is being run in the Gram Panchayat office in Vavudham village in Asifabad mandal.

He demanded that the construction of school buildings be taken up immediately and completed. TATA District Secretary Nerpalli Ashok, District Vice Presidents Kota Srinivas, Digida Bakkanna, District Assistant Secretary Madavi Ganapathi, District Committee members Doola Lakshmi, Sunke Lakshmi, Gedam Tikanand, Made Shashi, Kanaka Someshwar, Made Sanju, Sidam Chitru, Palla Pochayya, Pendur Tulasiram and others participated in this programme.