"TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan" Screening Drive Conducted in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Jogulamba Gadwal: As part of the nationwide "TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan" (Tuberculosis-Free India Campaign), a special screening and awareness program was conducted today at the District Tuberculosis Control Office under the direction of District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr. S.K. Siddappa and under the supervision of Dr. G. Raju, District TB Program Officer.

Objective of the Program:

The campaign focused on screening individuals from high-risk populations for tuberculosis and related health issues. The initiative aims to identify TB cases early and ensure timely treatment and care, contributing to the Government of India's mission to eliminate TB by 2025.

🌾 Targeted High-Risk Groups Screened:

Screening was conducted for the following categories:

1. Individuals aged above 60 years

2. Underweight individuals

3. Smokers and alcohol consumers

4. Individuals with a history of TB

5. People living in high-risk areas, especially those with hypertension and diabetes.

Health Services Provided:

As part of the screening, the following diagnostic and health check-up services were offered:

Cy-TB Test

Chest X-Ray

TB Sputum Test

Blood Pressure Check

Blood Tests

These tests aim to detect not only active or latent TB infections but also assess general health conditions that may contribute to the vulnerability of individuals to TB.

The program witnessed the active participation of several health department officials and medical staff, including:

Dr. S.K. Siddappa, DM&HO

Dr. G. Raju, TB Program Officer

Dr. Abhinesh, RMO, District Hospital

Sadiq, TB Program Coordinator

K. Narendra, Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS)

Krishnayya, Health Assistant

Lab Technicians

ANMs from Upper PHC

ASHA workers

Their coordinated efforts ensured effective implementation of the screening program and helped raise awareness about TB prevention, early detection, and treatment protocols in the district.

Public Health Impact:

This initiative marks a crucial step toward eliminating TB in Jogulamba Gadwal district by targeting vulnerable communities and bringing healthcare services to their doorstep. The health department plans to conduct similar outreach and screening programs in other mandals in the coming weeks.