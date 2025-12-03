TCEI, SERP train 180 women in event management skills

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI), in collaboration with the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), Government of Telangana, successfully completed its second batch of training in Event Management for 180 rural women from 32 districts of the state. The five-day residential programme was held from 27 November to 1 December at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM), Gachibowli.

The initiative aimed to equip women with professional skills in six key crafts of Event ManagementDecoration Techniques and New Trends, Sound & Light Management, Event Production, Catering & Food Services, Make-up and Grooming, and Photo & Videography. Experienced members of TCEI, each with over two decades of expertise in the events industry, conducted the sessions.

The training combined classroom instruction with field visits, giving participants practical exposure to event organisation. The valedictory ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Prof Y L Srinivas, Vice-Chancellor of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University, Mulugu. Other dignitaries included P W Johnson, Director SERP (Non-farm), Dr V Venkata Ramana, Director NITHM, A Balaram Babu, President TCEI, and Ravi Bura, General Secretary, TCEI. Prof Srinivas lauded the programme as unique and expressed happiness at more women entering entrepreneurship in male-dominated fields. He urged the government to support these trained women by involving them in district-level programmes.

D Divya, CEO of SERP, interacted virtually with the participants, appreciating their enthusiasm to start event management businesses in their native districts. Certificates were awarded to the trainees at the ceremony. Dr Venkata Ramana affirmed NITHM’s commitment to associating with such empowerment initiatives, while Ravi Bura thanked SERP and NITHM for enabling TCEI to extend its expertise to rural women.

Other dignitaries present included Samata from SERP, Michelle Francis, Training Coordinator at NITHM, Sanju Deeti, EC Member of TCEI, Ajay Chandra, Training Head of Event Management, TCEI, Uday Kumar, Training Coordinator, along with faculty members.