TCL Global to invest in Telangana, set up a unit with Rs. 225 crore
Another big company is going to invest in Telangana. TCL Global, the world's largest consumer electronics manufacturing company, has come forward to invest in Telangana by setting up its unit with an investment of Rs.225 crores, which will fetch jobs to 500 people
State IT and Industries Minister KTR disclosed this through Twitter. "I am very happy to invite 'TCL Global', the world's largest consumer electronics manufacturing company, to the state of Telangana. Washing machines will be produced in the new electronics manufacturing unit to be set up by this company. The company has plans to produce refrigerators in the future as well,” the minister said on Twitter.
First 'TCL Global' company will start the unit with Rs.225 crores. With that, 500 youth of the state will get job and employment opportunities. There are opportunities to expand the company further in the future. KTR tweeted.