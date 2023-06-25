TDP will emerge victorious in Mahbubabad: Kasani

Mahabubabad/ Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Telangana president Kasani Gnaneshwar expressed confidence that his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections to the Assembly from Mahabubabad constituency.

Addressing the party cadres of Mahabubabad district at the NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, Gnaneshwar told them to work in tandem to regain the past glory. “Telugu Desam has a vice-like grip on Mahabubabad constituency as it had worked for the welfare of the tribal communities,” Gnaneshwar said, referring to the Chandrababu Naidu regime in the united Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to the joinings to the party fold from other parties, he told the cadres to embrace them with utmost respect. Further, Gnaneshwar expressed confidence that the Telugu Desam will make a strong comeback in Telangana. Premchand Vyas, K Ailaiah, Bomma Venkateshwarlu, A Yellaiah Yadav, G Bhima Naik, ram Reddy and Ravi Goud were among others who met Gnaneshwar.