Teach befitting lesson to KCR, Modi: Revanth

Munugodu: State Congress president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the Munugodu voters has got an excellent opportunity to teach a befitting lesson to PM Modi and CM KCR. He said the voters have the responsibility to punish the BJP, which brought money and liquor bottles from Gujarat and Delhi to induce them.

Targeting BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, he asked the former MLA as to what less the Congress party did to him?

Addressing the Congress -Mahila Garjana Sabha held in Munugodu, he said the voters of Munugodu have got a chance to change the political scenario in 119 constituencies of the State and urged the people of the constituency to vote for the Congress in the interest of the State.

The bypoll is right time to bury both TRS and CM KCR who not only betrayed the aspirations of the people but also pledged the self respect of 4.5 crore people of the State to the Delhi bosses, he added.

He questioned what did TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy did for the Munugudu when he was MLA during 2014-18. He warned that the voters of Munugodu that TRS and BJP are trying to cheat the people of constituency once again.

He said the women of the constituency got a chance to prove their power and called upon them to support Sravanthi in the bypoll to show their power.

He announced that Congress is going to give 15 tickets to women in next Assembly elections and 4 women are going to get minister posts in the coming Congress government and Sravanthi will be one among the 4 women Ministers.

The wife of former MLA late Palvai Goverdhan Reddy, who did not come out after the demise of her husband, came out in support of Palvai Sravanthi and urged the women of the constituency to support Sravanthi to fight on the issues of Munugodu in the Assembly.

Party candidate Sravanthi stated the people of Munugodu gave chance to TRS' Prabhkar Reddy and BJP Rajagopal Reddy and urged them to give a chance to her in the by-poll for better future of the constituencyand assured that following in the footsteps of his father late Palvai Goverdhan Reddy, he will develop the constituency in all aspects. Former Central Minister Renuka Chowdhury, MLC Jeevan Reddy, former ministers Geetha Reddy, Damodar Reddy, MLAs Sridhar Babu and Seethakka and former MLC Prem Sagar Rao and women in large number from across the constituency participated in the Mahila Garjana Sabha.