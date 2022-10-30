Teach rajagopal a lesson, give sravanthi a chance

Chandur (Munugodu): The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy on Saturday stated that people must teach a lesson to Rajagopal Reddy in upcoming Munugodu by-poll

Addressing a road show in Chandur municipal area, Revanth alleged that Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy who won in 2014 had dipped the people

He also alleged that Rajgopal Reddy who won as MP in 2009, as MLC in 2016 and as MLA in 2018, sold himself for contract. He questioned on what the both BJP and TRS candidates has done for Munugodu.

He said that minimum development has not been done in the constituency in the past 8 years.

Cherlagudem oustees issues were not yet solved

People should not forget that Rajagopal who won the election with 22,000 majority in 2018 with Congress support, has pledged Munugodu to the elders of Delhi for an 18,000 crores contract.

People should teach a lesson to Rajgopal in the by-poll for his opportunistic politics.

He criticized Komatireddy alleging that even if he changes the color or flag, his mind will not change and described Rajagopal as a crook.

Remembering former MLAs of Munugodu region, Konda Laxman Bapuji, Darmabiksham, Palvai Govardhan Reddy, the communists who won the election for five times, he questioned whether they shift parties for the issues of constituency. Former MLAs of Munugodu of earlier generations faced several issues of the constituency successfully through agitations in and out of the assembly.

Whatever the school and temple that people are witnessing are constructed in former MLA Goverdhan Reddy tenure, he stressed.

He said that in the 12 elections held in Munugodu, not a single woman won the election and urged people to support Palvai Sravanthi as Congress topbrass leader Sonia Gandhi gave opportunity to a woman. Rajagopal Reddy and Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy ran away when Sravanti challenged them to ask for votes without giving money.

He urged the people of Munugodu to bless the woman once. He cautioned the people that both BJP and TRS candidates came out with money bags and liquor.

Congress candidate Palvai Sravanti said that the Telangana which has been achieved through many movements is a drunken Telangana instead of a prosperous Telangana..

Stating, both Prabhakar Reddy and Rajagopal got a chance but did nothing to Munugodu. She urged people of Munugodu to give a chance to her in by-poll to develop the constituency considerably.

Jeevan Reddy, MLA Sridar Babu, TPCC spokesperson Punna Kailash Neta, TPCC Secretary Adi Srinivas and others participated.