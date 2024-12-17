Teacher accountability boosted at govt schools

Kothagudem: The Education Department has taken a significant step to curb absenteeism and the presence of benami teachers in government schools, particularly in agency-administered areas.

It has mandated the display of teachers’ photos and information on notice boards in all schools, replacing the previous practice of merely listing details on a board.

Up until recently, the schools’ teachers’ information was solely posted on a board. Notice boards will now need to be erected so that everyone may view the teachers’ information and pictures.

The Bhadradri Kothagudem district employs almost 4,000 teachers.

The ZP, MPP, State Government, Tribal Welfare, Tribal Ashram, and other managements own 1,065 government schools.

In the meantime, even though many schools in isolated villages and agency regions have two teachers, there are days when only one teacher shows up for class.

Only the other attends the schools on other days. They are being replaced in certain schools by private educational volunteers. For students who are not receiving high-quality education, this is starting to become an issue.

Students in Aswapuram and Dummugudem mandals have recently been grumbling about the lack of regular teacher attendance. Due to the teacher’s irregular attendance, a school in Kodavatancha hamlet was shuttered and brought to the MEO’s attention. In the past, the teacher at Yellandu Town’s Illandulapadu Government Primary School would arrive at class and depart right away. In his stead, he assigned a young woman to offer lessons.

The education administration has mandated that these teachers be screened and that their information and pictures be posted for parents and kids to view on the notice board. Already, instructors’ data have been shown in some schools in the area.

In the meantime, private school notice boards have also shown the educational backgrounds of the teachers. “Displaying the names, status, and educational background of teachers in schools is a smart concept. Teachers will be held accountable as a result. Teachers who are fraudulent and cheats can be checked,” informed Raju, UTF State Secretary.

The display board of instructors listed in every school in the district was updated by DEO Venkateswara Charya.