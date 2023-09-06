Teacher dispels darkness, enlightens man, says Kamalakar

Karimnagar: A teacher dispels the darkness of ignorance in everyone’s life, fills the light of knowledge, teaches good academic discipline, builds self-confidence, shows the right path, said BC Welfare and Civil Suppliesd while taking part in the Teacher’s Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Choppadandi and Manakondur MLAs and district Collector were also present on the occasion. He said that if the whole world celebrates Teachers’ Day, only India is celebrating the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishna, who was a teacher and politician.

In countries like America and China, farmers and teachers are given the first respect and the others are respected only after that, and such tradition should continue in our country. Once people used to show Kerala as an example of education, Chief Minister KCR has now rewritten it by introducing the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme and by changing face of government schools; he has not only improved the schools but also introduced digital education.

Kamalakar said that once there were 19 schools for 1,700 people, they have been increased phenomenally and after college level education, the government is also providing financial support of Rs 20 lakh to every poor student who is eligible to pursue foreign education which is a dream of a poor student.

He said that Telangana has achieved remarkable progress in terms of education, medicine and tourism.

District Collector Dr B. Gopi said that in accordance with the changes taking place in the society, Telangana development will continue and every student needs to be made aware of the world in books as well as the real world from childhood. He said that along with development, there is a need to create awareness about digital education and inform them about the advantages and disadvantages of digital education.

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar, Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balakishan, Additional Collector Praful Desai, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna, Kothapally Municipal Chairperson Rudra Raju, District Treasurer Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud, District Education Officer Janardhan Rao, Nandi Srinivas, Anantha Chari, Teachers, Others participated.

33 teachers and 16 private teachers at the district level who won the Best Teacher Award 2023-24 at the district level were felicitated with garlands, shawls and mementos.