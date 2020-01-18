Teacher training programme concludes

Pargi: A 40-day 'Student-Teacher' programme concluded on a grand note at Sri Saraswathi Shishu Mandir School here on Friday. Teachers Sabitha, Sahithi and Keerthana trained students on how to teach.

They explained the intricacies of time management, pedagogy including lesson plans and yearly syllabus planning. They said that the school teaches culture and traditions of the nation.

Principal T Santhu Singh and K Mallesh explained the novelty of teaching profession and the role of education in shaping the future of the country. They called upon teachers to mould students into proud citizens.