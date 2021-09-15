Teachers play crucial role in society: MLA Dr Laxma Reddy

Mahabubnagar: Jadcherla MLA Dr Laxma Reddy on Wednesday said that teachers play a significant role not only in moulding the careers of students but also in building a new society. The MLA took part in the felicitation programme of best teachers in Jadcherla mandal parishad schools at mandal parishad conference hall here on Wednesday.

Lakshma Reddy announced that funds to the extent of Rs 2 crore were being allocated from MLA funds for the strengthening of government schools in Jadcherla mandal. He directed the authorities concerned to utilise the funds for the development of school infrastructure, and install better facilities for the students and provide best quality education.

"Since ages, role of teachers is paramount in building the new society. I am really honored to felicitate the best teachers from mandal parishad schools of Jadcherla. I wish they continue to guide the students and stand as an example for others and motivate each and every individual in the society and help build a new society," observed the MLA.

Enumerating the various steps taken up by the State government to improve the quality of education in government schools, Lakshma Reddy said that the KCR government set up more than 900 gurukul schools and providing residential education on a par with corporate institutions for SC, ST, BC and minority students.