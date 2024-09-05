  • Menu
Teachers to be bestowed with ‘State Award’ today

Hyderabad: Onthe occasion of Teachers Day, 47 teachers will be bestowed with the State Award by the Telangana government for bringing change in the education system by introducing various teaching methods and for improving the listening capability of children.

According to officials, the recipients are professors and teachers at different universities and government degree colleges. They work as government junior colleges’ principals, government junior lecturers, and teachers at the government polytechnic colleges.

Some of the awardees are Dr R Sudhakar Goud, Associate Professor, Department of Geo-Informatics, Telangana University, Nizamabad, Dr N Kishore, Associate Professor Microbiology, Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar, Dr R Sridhar, Assistant Professor of Commerce; and Dr M Anil Kumar, Assistant Professor of Chemistry from Nagarjuna Government Degree College (A), Nalgonda; Dr T Krishnaiah. The awards will be presented at Ravindra Bharathi on Thursday.

sidekick