Teachers torchbearers of society: Collector Jitesh V Patil

Kamareddy: Collector Jitesh V Patil said that teacher should act as torch bearer of society.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, awards were presented to 50 teachers at Kamareddy Collectorate on Tuesday. Addressing on the occasion, Jitesh V Patil said that providing intellectuals to future generations is possible only through teachers.

The Collector said that it is the teachers who lay the foundation for the golden future of students. Patil said that the role of teachers is crucial in the development of society. He stated that it is the responsibility of teachers to motivate students. He mentioned that the government will provide infrastructure in schools through "Mana Uru- Manabadi" programme.

ZP Chairperson Shobha said that it is the duty of the teachers to teach the students so that they can walk on the right path. Shobha said that when students are imparted with value-based education, they will do justice to the teaching profession. On this occasion, Shobha congratulated the teachers. ZP chairperson asked the teachers to contribute with their intellectual power and knowledge to the students and participate in the development of society.

On this occasion, students from different schools presented cultural programmes. Awarded were presented to the best teachers.

District Local Bodies Additional Collector Venkatesh Dotre, Training Collector Shivendra Pratap, District Education Officer Raju, Officers Lingam, Ganga Kishan, Venu Sharma, Umarani, Siddhiram Reddy and representatives of various teachers unions participated in the programme.