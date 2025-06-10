Tearful farewell to slain Maoist leader

ADILABAD: The last rites of Maoist leader Mailarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, who was killed in an encounter in the Chhattisgarh, were held on in Pochera village in the district on Monday. After 35 years of armed struggle, Adellu fell to police gunfire. Thousands of people from various regions gathered to pay their last respects. Adellu, who took to the forests three and a half decades ago for the cause of oppressed communities and rose to prominence in the revolutionary movement, returned home lifeless, leaving villagers in deep sorrow. His family members were inconsolable. Members of the Maoist relatives’ committee expressed their grief, saying they could not fathom the loss of the revolutionary leader. Thousands marched along the bier, holding red flags and chanting “Mailarapu Adellu Amar Hai.”

Demand to Halt Operation Kagar Boath MLA Anil Jadhav stated that Operation Kagar was being conducted under the guise of fake encounters to eliminate Bahujan revolutionaries. He paid his respects to Adellu’s body and assured his family of his support. Representatives from revolutionary writers’ associations, civil rights organizations, and the Maoist relatives’ committee demanded an end to Operation Kagar and called for peace talks.

During the final procession, Arunodaya artists sang revolutionary songs accompanied by drum beats. The three-hour-long funeral march saw around 3,000 attendees.

Among those present were former SIKASA CEO Sudhakar alias Ushanna, civil rights leaders Gaddam Lakshman and Narayana Kumaraswamy, Tudum Debba leaders Ganesh and Renuka, former Maoist movement leaders Murali, Ajay, Ashok, Jyoti, Jaya, Srikanth, VIRASAM leader Pani, CPI leader Prabhakar Reddy, and Maoist relatives’ committee leaders Padmakumari and Shantakka.