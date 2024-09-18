Live
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Launches MSME Policy-2024 to Boost Industrial Growth
- Tanzeem Focuss and TSCS Organize Successful Voluntary Blood Donation Camp in Hyderabad
- 100-year-old legacy in Bespoke Tailoring and Fine Clothing – P N RAO - now in Hyderabad
- Ganesh immersion procession ended peacefully in Hyderabad: Police Commissioner CV Anand
- Anna Canteen caters to hunger pangs of weaker sections
- Close to 1,200 doctors to participate in annual conference
- Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dixit has termed Ravneet Bittu's statement against Rahul Gandhi as disgusting
- SKIT’s glory to be restored through merger with JNTU
- Police nabbed 5 habitual house burglars
- Revived Lakes under Ponds under Mission Kakatiya in BRS rule encroached ?
Techno Paints Donates Rs 20 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
Techno Paints has generously contributed ₹20 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood victims
Hyderabad: Techno Paints has generously contributed ₹20 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood victims. The company's Founder and Managing Director, Akuri Srinivas Reddy, along with Vice-Chairman CVLN Murthy and CEO Anil K, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.
The Chief Minister appreciated Techno Paints for their contribution, acknowledging the company’s support in aiding the government’s relief efforts to help those affected by the floods.
