Techno Paints Donates Rs 20 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Hyderabad: Techno Paints has generously contributed ₹20 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood victims. The company's Founder and Managing Director, Akuri Srinivas Reddy, along with Vice-Chairman CVLN Murthy and CEO Anil K, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

The Chief Minister appreciated Techno Paints for their contribution, acknowledging the company’s support in aiding the government’s relief efforts to help those affected by the floods.