Teen designs footwear device to ward off attackers

Hyderabad: In a time where women’s safety remains a critical concern, a remarkable innovation by a young mind is set to empower women to protect themselves in challenging situations. B Sarthak, a Class 8 student from Adilabad, Telangana, has developed an innovative device named the Girl Safety Device in collaboration with his mentor, Vaibhav Deshmukh, a physics teacher. This device, designed to help women defend themselves independently, addresses issues like eve-teasing and other emergency situations. The idea was inspired by Sarthak’s observation of a young girl in his area struggling to protect herself, motivating him to create a solution that is both practical and effective. The Girl Safety Device, which is currently in its prototype stage, has already gained recognition. It was shortlisted in Telangana State Innovation Cell's (TSIC) flagship program, the Intinta Innovator Programme, last year and received widespread appreciation.

The device is lightweight and can be discreetly integrated into footwear, such as slippers or shoes. It consists of a battery, a booster, and two terminals. One terminal is attached to the leg, while the other is placed beneath the footwear.

When activated during an emergency, the device emits a distress siren and delivers an electric shock to anyone who touches the wearer, causing the attacker to back off. This self-defence mechanism ensures that women can protect themselves without relying on others.

Vaibhav Deshmukh explains, “This device is not only lightweight but also user-friendly. Girls can comfortably wear it daily. Once activated, it can help deter attackers and potentially prevent many untoward incidents in society.

Sarthak and his mentor are in talks with various shoe companies to integrate this technology into everyday footwear, making it easily accessible and widely usable. The device’s practicality and simplicity ensure that women won’t forget to carry or wear it daily.

This innovation reflects the power of young minds in addressing critical societal issues. With further development and commercialisation, the Girl Safety Device has the potential to become a vital tool in promoting women’s safety.

This story is a testament to how ingenuity and determination can spark solutions to real-world problems, making our society a safer place for all.