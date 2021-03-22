Teenmar Mallanna stuns many

Nalgonda: Independent candidate and journalist-turned-politician Teenmar Mallanna, who even though lost the MLC election, received appreciation and accolades from all quarters for giving a tough fight to ruling TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy by securing 1,49,005 votes, including the first and second priority votes.

Giving shock to political analysts and ruling party leaders and other contenders including Telangana Jana Samithi chief Professor Kodandaram, Mallanna secured good number of votes next to Palla in every round of counting of votes.

Over 35,000 graduates, who gave their first priority vote to Teenmar Mallanna, also gave their second preference vote to Palla.

With Mallanna winning good number of votes, the TRS leaders are now fearing about his impact on Nagarjunasagar bypoll and his winning chances if he contests the bypoll.

It may be noted here that Teenmar Mallanna has emerged as firebrand leader after contesting the Huzurnagar bypoll and Nalgonda-Khammam–Warangal Graduates constituency election.

Supporter of Mallanna ends life Meanwhile, a supporter of Teenmar Mallanna, Erpula Srisailam (21), a native of Lenkalapally of Chandur mandal in Nalgonda district committed suicide by consuming pesticide. Family members of the deceased informed that Srisailam was a hardcore fan of Mallanna and extensively campaigned for him. Srisailam was unable to take the defeat of Mallanna and took the extreme step, they added.

Upon receiving information, Teenmar Mallanna rushed to Lenkalapally and paid floral tributes to Srisailam and consoled the bereaved family members.

He gave Rs 50,000 to the family members to perform the last rites of Srisailam and assured to provide Rs 1 lakh towards the wedding of Srisailam's sister.