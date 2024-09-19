Tejas Jr College students selected for junior athletic tourney

Tw students from Tejas Junior College and Defense Academy, Kothapalli, Harimnagar have been selected for the Telangana Junior Athletics Championship to be held at Osmania University in Hyderabad from September 19 to 20.

According to College Chairman CH Satish Rao, the students, M Prem Kumar and P. Ram Charan, were selected based on their outstanding performance in the district-level athletics selection trials held recently at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar.

M. Prem Kumar secured first place in the Under-18 category in the 1000 meters run and shot put events, while P. Ram Charan won first place in the Under-18 long jump event.

The students were felicitated by the college chairman and faculty members on Wednesday. Satish Rao encouraged them to bring laurels to the district by performing well in the state-level championships. “The college is proud of its students’ achievements, and we wish them all the best for the upcoming championships,” said Satish Rao.