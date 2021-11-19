Telanagana should gear up to tap post-Covid chances: KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the State should gear up to capture the evolving opportunities in post-Covid world.

Speaking at a joint review meeting of IT and Industries frontline officers here, he said that while Covid pandemic has disrupted the world in many ways. It has also opened up several opportunities for countries like India. Progressive States like Telangana have an advantage in capturing the opportunities.

"We have to build on the positive image that Telangana has built over the past seven years by way of EODB top ranking and also attracting marquee investments. Attracting new investments is important since it provides employment to lakhs of local youngsters," said Rao.

KTR instructed the frontline officials of the departments to identify industry bodies for potential collaboration and conduct sector-specific events to attract investors. As physical events have started across the globe, he said the government should also plan industry-specific events in 2022. IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and sector directors from IT and Industries departments attended.