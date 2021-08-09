Telangana: 10 injured in TSRTC bus-lorry collision in Suryapet

As many as 10 sustained serious injuries after the bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry head on on Monday morning here in Suryapet.



The incident took place at Suryapet new bus stand. All the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police were alerted who inspected the spot and registered a case. The injured persons are said to be travelling in the bus.

