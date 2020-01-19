Telangana: 10-year-old sexually assaulted in Vikarabad

A 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in BC Colony in Parigi of Vikarabad district. The incident occurred when the girl was playing near his home.

The accused took the girl to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. It came to light when the girl started bleeding and family members shifted her to a hospital where the doctors said that she was sexually assaulted.

The colony residents caught hold of the accused and thrashed him. Later, he was handed over to the police. The police registered a case and are investigating.

On January 4, 2020 - a four-year-old girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by her relative in Konampet village of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The accused Rasa Komuraiah kidnapped the girl when was asleep in her grandmother's house.

The girl's mother learned about her missing and the family launched a search. She was found in a cotton field and disclosed the matter to her parents.