Telangana: 100 test positive for corona after attending a street play in Mancherial

As many as 100 people tested positive for coronavirus after attending a street play in Chennur of Mancherial district.

According to the information, around 150 persons from Sudarshanshala who attended the street play in the village tested positive for coronavirus. Of the total, 100 persons tested positive including three drama artists.

The incident has created panic among the villagers with numerous people testing positive. In the last 24 hours, Mancherial reported 233 coronavirus positive cases out of the total 8,126 cases registered across the state.

In Telangana, the total number of confirmed cases touched 3,95,232 and the death toll rose to 1,999 with 38 new deaths. The recovery cases reached 3,30,304 with the recovery of 3,307 persons in the last 24 hours.