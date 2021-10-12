Telangana: 12 injured after TSRTC bus turns turtle in Jangaon

As many as 12 people including the bus driver was injured after a TSRTC bus turned turtle at Kondapur village in Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district. The incident took place around 7.30 am on Tuesday.



The bus (AP29Z2500) belonging to Husnabad depot was heading from Husnabad to Jagadgirigutta when the bus turned turtle at Kondapur village outskirts.

On being informed about the accident, Chilpur SI Mahender, sarpanch of Kondapur and villagers rushed to the spot and took up rescue measures. The injured people were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, the passengers in the bus breathed a sigh of relief as all of them escaped with minor injuries.