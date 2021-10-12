  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: 12 injured after TSRTC bus turns turtle in Jangaon

12 injured after TSRTC bus turns turtle in Jangaon
x

 12 injured after TSRTC bus turns turtle in Jangaon

Highlights

As many as 12 people including the bus driver was injured after a TSRTC bus turned turtle at Kondapur village in Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district. The incident took place around 7.30 am on Tuesday.

As many as 12 people including the bus driver was injured after a TSRTC bus turned turtle at Kondapur village in Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district. The incident took place around 7.30 am on Tuesday.

The bus (AP29Z2500) belonging to Husnabad depot was heading from Husnabad to Jagadgirigutta when the bus turned turtle at Kondapur village outskirts.

On being informed about the accident, Chilpur SI Mahender, sarpanch of Kondapur and villagers rushed to the spot and took up rescue measures. The injured people were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, the passengers in the bus breathed a sigh of relief as all of them escaped with minor injuries.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X