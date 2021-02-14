Telangana: 13 hurt after TSRTC bus turns turtle at Kamareddy

At least 13 people were injured after a TSRTC bus turned turtle here at Tekriyal near Kamareddy outskirts in the wee hours on Sunday. The bus with 36 passengers was travelling to Hyderabad from Nanded in Maharashtra.

Of the 13 injured, the condition of 4 persons is said to be critical.

On a receipt of information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Kamareddy government hospital for treatment, while four critically injured persons were sent to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The passengers said that overspeeding of the vehicle resulted in the accident. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.