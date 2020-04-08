Telangana: 19 red zones in Adilabad after spike in coronavirus cases

Telangana: After a spike in coronavirus positive cases, the Telangana government has declared 19 red zones in Adilabad. The red zones include Neeradigonda, Utnoor and Adilabad urban, said the district collector A Sri Devasena.

Ward no. 3, 5, 24, 37, 45 to 47 areas have been declared as red zones in Adilabad municipality, Adilabad urban Neeradigonda, Sawargaon, Lakkampur and Haspur. People residing in these wards will not be allowed to come out of their houses for 14 days.

All the groceries and medicines (if needed) will be provided at the doorstep. The lockdown in these areas will be continued after April 14. However, the government is planning to extend the lockdown in the state due to the rise in coronavirus cases. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has spoken to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi overextending the lockdown.

So far, Adilabad reported 11 coronavirus positive cases.