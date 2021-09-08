Telangana 1st in online auditing: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Telangana once again ranked first in the country in conducting online audits of local bodies, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. In a statement on Tuesday in Warangal, he said that Telangana not only stood like a beacon of development but also maintained transparency in utilisation of funds.

"Telangana government has been providing funds to local bodies on par with the 15th Finance Commission due to the efforts of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," Errabelli said. He said that this is the second consecutive time that Telangana stood first in the country in online auditing since the Central government had decided to conduct online auditing of the funds last year.

Errabelli said that though the Centre predicted at least 25 per cent of auditing across the country, the Telangana administration had achieved 40 per cent. In the second phase, Telangana achieved 28 per cent in just three months beginning with June, he added.

Errabelli has all the praise for CM KCR who upgraded the Thandas to gram panchayats. The State government is also providing funds every month, he said. The new Panchayat Raj act brought in by the State government has allowed all the panchayats to grow on their own, he said. The government also succeeded in maintaining utmost transparency in the utilisation of funds, the minister said.