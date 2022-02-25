Telangana: 2 killed as two bikes collide in Manuguru

Two people were killed after two bikes collided here at Samithi Singaram of Manuguru mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem on Thursday night. The youngsters who were riding the bikes fell on the road and succumbed to serious injuries on the spot.



Passersby alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took up an investigation. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for autopsy. The details of the victims are awaited.



In another road accident case, three persons were killed when a speeding lorry rammed into a bike here on national highway-65 at Kandi of Sangareddy district. The incident took place when the victims who were working as masons at a construction site at Cherlagudem village, were on their way back to Sangareddy.



The victims were Beerappa, Anjaneyulu, and Israel, all residents of Sangareddy. The bodies have shifted to Sangareddy government hospital for autopsy.

