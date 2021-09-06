  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: 20 injured as TSRTC bus rams into container in Siddipet

20 injured as TSRTC bus rams into container in Siddipet
x

20 injured as TSRTC bus rams into container in Siddipet

Highlights

  • Over 20 passengers injured in Gajwel road accident
  • The super luxury bus of Vemulawada depot was heading to Sircilla via Siddipet

Nearly 20 passengers sustained injuries after a TSRTC bus rammed into a container lorry here in the wee hours of Monday at Pragnapur of Gajwel mandal in Siddipet district.

Going into details, the super luxury bus of Vemulawada depot was heading to Sircilla via Siddipet where it collided with a container lorry which was proceeding towards Jagadevpur. Over 20 passengers in the bus were injured and were shifted to Gajwel government general hospital for treatment.

The police registered a case and took up the investigation.

Following the accident, the traffic on Rajiv Rahadari came to a halt and it took a few hours for the police to remove the container lorry and bus from the road.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X