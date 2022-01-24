  • Menu
Telangana: 20 injured in Tata ace-car collision in Karimnagar

As many as 20 people were injured after a Tata ace vehicle and a car collided head on here at Chinthakunta of Kothapalli mandal in Karimnagar district on Sunday night.

The accident took place when the victims were returning after offering prayers at Vemulawada temple. The victims were identified as the residents of Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts.

The police said that around 15 people were travelling in Tata Ace and five people were inside the car. Passersby alerted about the incident to the police who rushed to the place and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment.

They registered a case and launched an investigation. Following the accident, the front end of both the vehicles were damaged.

