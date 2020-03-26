Telangana: 200 students stranded at Pullur toll gate

Around 200 students were stranded at the Pullur toll gate near Alampur at Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border after the police not allowed them to enter Telangana.

The students have been staying at hostels in Kurnool and other towns in the Rayalaseema region. They alleged their hostels shut down businesses and asked them to return to their native places by vacating hostels. The students said that they have taken passes from the police stations in AP and have spent a lot of money on booking vehicles.

Similarly, the students in Hyderabad have been asked to vacate the hostels and they are stranded at Garikapadu check post. Following this, the Telangana government warned the hostel management not to ask the students to vacate hostels.

The officials also held a meeting with the hostel management and convinced them to permit the students to stay in hostel and supply food. While several students lined up before the police station to get passes to go their native places.