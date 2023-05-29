  • Menu
Telangana: 25 government polytechnic colleges get NBA accreditation

It will boost quality of education and employment opportunities for students besides aid the institutions in securing grants from the Central government sponsored schemes

Hyderabad: About twenty five government polytechnic colleges in the State has received the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) accreditation, which will boost quality of education and employment opportunities for students besides aid the institutions in securing grants from the Central government sponsored schemes.

Commissioner of Technical Education Navin Mittal said that it is a notable achievement that 25 government polytechnics have got NBA accreditation. The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training has provided logistical and financial support to the government polytechnics to promote the accreditation process, he said.

Four more government polytechnics were ready for NBA experts to visit for the accreditation process and another 14 new government polytechnics, for which sanction of posts was in the process, would undergo accreditation process in the due course, he added.

