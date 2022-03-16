  • Menu
Telangana: 3 children drown in lake in Wanaparthy

Representational Image 

In a tragic incident, three children drowned in lake here in Wanaparthy town on Tuesday evening. The trio is said to have gone to swim in the lake and drowned later. The victims were identified as Munna, Amjed and Bharat.

According to the police, the three children were pursuing 10th standard and are the natives of Bhandarnagar. The police rushed to the spot after learning the incident and took up the rescue measures. They deployed expert swimmers to fish out the bodies.

The rescue operations were continued until late in the night on Tuesday and later resumed on Wednesday morning. The police retrieved three bodies and sent them for autopsy.

