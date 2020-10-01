Telangana: 3 children drowned in stream in Medak

In a tragic incident, three children drowned in a stream near Dandupally of Manoharabad Mandal in Medak district on Thursday. The three went to the stream to play in the water and accidentally drowned.

According to the local SI Raju, Ravi (5), Naveen (5) and Akhila (6) were playing near the stream when one after drowned in the water. On noticing the incident, two other children on the bank rushed to their parents and informed them.

Family of the children rushed to the spot by the time, the bodies were seen floating on water. A pall of gloom surrounded in the village with the death of three children. The police registered a case and sent the bodies to Toopran government hospital for post-mortem.

In a similar incident, three children who had left their homes to play were found dead in a water pit at Renjal mandal of Nizamabad district in January 2020. The children were identified as Deepak, Siddharth and Huzur.